UrduPoint.com

US To Find Ways To Get More Help To Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:50 PM

US to Find Ways to Get More Help to Haitian Migrants After US Envoy Resigned - State Dept.

The United States is working to identify ways to provide more comprehensive assistance to Haitian migrants following the resignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote, a State Department Spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) The United States is working to identify ways to provide more comprehensive assistance to Haitian migrants following the resignation of US Special Envoy for Haiti Daniel Foote, a State Department Spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.

The State Department confirmed that Foote submitted his resignation to State Secretary Antony Blinken on Wednesday. A letter of Foote's resignation saying that his move was made in protest of the deportation of thousands of Haitians apprehended at the southern US border was shared on social media. Foote said that he would not be associated with the United States' "inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees and illegal immigrants to Haiti.

"

"We are working to identify ways to provide more comprehensive assistance going forward. Over the long-term, the U.S. government is committed to working with the Haitian government and stakeholders across Haiti to strengthen democratic governance and the rule of law, increase inclusive economic growth, and improve security and the protection of human rights in Haiti," the statement said.

Washington is now is working with the International Organization on Migration to ensure that returning migrants from Haiti are met at the airport and provided with immediate assistance, according to the State Department.

The state department thanked Foote for his service in this role.

Related Topics

Protest Social Media United States Haiti Border From Government Refugee Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

10 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.