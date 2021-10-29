US to Punish Nasal Spray Maker Over Claims Users Protected From COVID-19 - Trade Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) Advertisements by the US nasal decongestant maker Xlear that its nose spray protects users from COVID-19 for up to four hours resulted in a request that the Justice Department penalize the firm and ban unsupported health claims in the future, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said.

"Since at least March 2020, Xlear and its president used deceptive or unsubstantiated claims to promote their nasal sprays on their websites and in YouTube videos, social media posts, and magazine advertorials. For example, the defendants said the sprays would protect against the virus 'for up to four hours, helping keep you and others around you safe,'" the FTC said in a press release on Thursday.

FTC staff warned the defendants in July 2020 that they were unlawfully advertising their products. The defendants told the staff they would remove the claims from their websites and other platforms, but continued using them, the release added.

A FTC complaint filed with the Justice Department seeks substantial financial penalties and asks the court to bar the defendants from making similar false and unsupported health claims, according to the release.