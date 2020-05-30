US to Revise State Department Travel Advisory for Hong Kong - Trump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The United States will alter the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong recent political developments in the city, US President Donald Trump announced on Friday.

"We will be revising the State Department's travel advisory for Hong Kong to reflect the increased danger of surveillance and punishment by the Chinese state security apparatus," Trump said at the White House.