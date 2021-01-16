US Transportation Security Agency Says Raising Security Posture During Inauguration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement that it has significantly increased its "security posture" following last week's Capitol violence and ahead of Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

"Currently, TSA is processing hundreds of Names with law enforcement agencies for a thorough risk assessment. Our intelligence and vetting professionals are working diligently around the clock to ensure those who may pose a threat to our aviation sector undergo enhanced screening or are prevented from boarding an aircraft" the statement said on Friday.

As in prior inaugurations, TSA screening officers will also assist the Secret Service by "screening individuals along the parade route and those authorized to attend the inauguration in-person.

"

Beyond the inauguration grounds, TSA said it has implemented additional layers of security at all three Washington, DC-area airports," the statement said.

The measures includes deploying more law enforcement and explosives detection canine teams, random gate screening, increased number of Federal Air Marshals on certain flights and "additional Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response (VIPR) teams to provide greater security presence at certain rail transportation hubs."

The US authorities are deploying over 25,000 troops in Washington, DC - in addition to local police and federal law enforcement agencies - and are fencing off most of the city's downtown areas for Biden's inauguration.