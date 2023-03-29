UrduPoint.com

US Trying To Hide Behind Actions Of Allies In Nord Stream Probes - Russian Embassy

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2023 | 03:50 AM

US Trying to Hide Behind Actions of Allies in Nord Stream Probes - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States is trying to hide behind the actions of its allies in the investigations into the causes of last year's explosions on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

"We see in this an obvious attempt by the local authorities to hide behind the actions of the allies.

To do everything possible to prevent impartial efforts to establish the true circumstances of the act of sabotage," the embassy said while commenting on the White House's statements about the sufficiency of "independent" probes into the Nord Stream attacks conducted by European countries.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.

Related Topics

Russia Europe White House Nord United States September Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

1 hour ago
 President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

President of UAE receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Umm AL Qaiwain Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

UAE bourses close in green on Tuesday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.