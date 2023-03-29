US Trying to Hide Behind Actions of Allies in Nord Stream Probes - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2023) The United States is trying to hide behind the actions of its allies in the investigations into the causes of last year's explosions on Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Embassy said in a statement.

"We see in this an obvious attempt by the local authorities to hide behind the actions of the allies.

To do everything possible to prevent impartial efforts to establish the true circumstances of the act of sabotage," the embassy said while commenting on the White House's statements about the sufficiency of "independent" probes into the Nord Stream attacks conducted by European countries.

In September 2022, underwater blasts occurred at three of the four strings of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines built to carry a combined 110 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe annually.