WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom will remain strong despite the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Johnson announced that he will step down as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party but will fulfill his obligations until a new prime minister is appointed.

"Our alliance with the United Kingdom continues to be strong," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Our special relationship with the people in the country will continue to endure. None of that changes."

Jean-Pierre said she had nothing to preview about a potential call between US President Joe Biden and Johnson.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021 in violation of COVID-19 distancing rules.

The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the United Kingdom still maintained the COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning.

Johnson later apologized and said paid a fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.

The final point that marked a major political crisis in the United Kingdom was the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher. Last week, Pincher resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a private members club in London. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to his post despite knowing about previous investigations of his transgressions.

The scandal has led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government, including such key figures as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.