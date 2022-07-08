UrduPoint.com

US-UK Alliance Remains Strong Amid Prime Minister Johnson's Resignation - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 01:50 AM

US-UK Alliance Remains Strong Amid Prime Minister Johnson's Resignation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The alliance between the United States and the United Kingdom will remain strong despite the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Johnson announced that he will step down as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party but will fulfill his obligations until a new prime minister is appointed.

"Our alliance with the United Kingdom continues to be strong," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing. "Our special relationship with the people in the country will continue to endure. None of that changes."

Jean-Pierre said she had nothing to preview about a potential call between US President Joe Biden and Johnson.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021 in violation of COVID-19 distancing rules.

The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the United Kingdom still maintained the COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning.

Johnson later apologized and said paid a fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.

The final point that marked a major political crisis in the United Kingdom was the recent scandal involving former deputy chief whip Christopher Pincher. Last week, Pincher resigned after being accused of sexual misconduct in a private members club in London. A number of politicians claimed that Johnson appointed Pincher to his post despite knowing about previous investigations of his transgressions.

The scandal has led to a string of resignations, with dozens of officials stepping down from Johnson's government, including such key figures as Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Scandal White House Fine London Alliance United Kingdom United States April 2020 Post From Government

Recent Stories

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

1 hour ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

1 hour ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

2 hours ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

2 hours ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.