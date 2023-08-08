US, Ukraine in Middle of Talks on Security Guarantees - State Dept.

The United States is currently in the middle of talks with Ukraine about security guarantees and long-term support, with no date set yet for follow-up negotiations, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) The United States is currently in the middle of talks with Ukraine about security guarantees and long-term support, with no date set yet for follow-up negotiations, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"We are in the middle of those conversations, but there will be follow-up talks between Ukraine and the United States," Miller told a briefing, when asked about any existing security guarantees framework for Ukraine as it tries to move forward with NATO accession.

The bilateral conversations between the US and Ukraine are just one part of this process, he noted.

The other is bilateral conversations that other G7 members have with Kiev on how they can assure Ukraine's long term security, Miller added.