US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Calling For Gaza Ceasefire

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 05:47 PM

US vetoes Security Council resolution calling for Gaza ceasefire

The United States on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire in the intense fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The United States on Friday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have called for an immediate ceasefire in the intense fighting between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Washington wielding its veto dashes a growing clamor for an immediate ceasefire that had been led by UN Chief Antonio Guterres and Arab nations.

Guterres had convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council after weeks of fighting left more than 17,487 people dead in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the latest toll from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

"The United Arab Emirates is deeply disappointed," said the representative of the UAE who had sponsored the resolution calling for a ceasefire.

"Regrettably... this council is unable to demand a humanitarian ceasefire."

