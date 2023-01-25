US VP Harris to Visit Monterey, California on Wednesday in Wake of Mass Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Vice President Kamala Harris said she will travel to Monterey Park, California on Wednesday to mourn with the community over the recent mass shooting.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at the Monterey Park dance studio in southern California, killing 11 and injuring nine others. It marked the first of three mass shootings in one week in the Golden State.

"As we grieve Saturday's mass shooting in California, we already face two more this week alone in Half Moon Bay and Oakland," Harris said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Tomorrow I will visit Monterey Park to stand and mourn with the community.

"

On Monday, a 67-year-old man killed seven people and injured one at two sites in Half Moon Bay, 30 miles from San Francisco. He is in the custody of the San Mateo County police.

The Oakland Police Department on Tuesday in another shooting incident said one individual is confirmed dead and seven others injured.

President Joe Biden said US Congress must pass new legislation introduced earlier in the day to ban assault weapons in light of the recent spate of shootings including in Monterey Park, California.