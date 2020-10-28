(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The United States plans to build a center of excellence in Cape Town, South Africa, to respond to future pandemics, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday.

"We are going to build a center of excellence in Cape Town, South Africa, to respond to global pandemics," O'Brien said.

"We are going to put some of the money that we were otherwise spending on programs that were inefficient... [and] redirect that money to Africa - hundreds of millions of Dollars."

O'Brien also said that the center would be paired with medical schools at historically Black colleges and universities of South Africa interested in the initiative.

The United States sees Africa as an exciting place to conduct business and encourages US entrepreneurs to invest in the continent, O'Brien said.