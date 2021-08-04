UrduPoint.com

USAID Chief Urges Tigray Rebels To Exit Border Regions

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:01 PM

USAID chief urges Tigray rebels to exit border regions

US aid chief Samantha Power has called on rebel forces to "immediately" withdraw from two regions bordering Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray, as the conflict threatens to envelop other parts of the country and humanitarian groups struggle to reach cut-off populations

Addis Ababa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :US aid chief Samantha Power has called on rebel forces to "immediately" withdraw from two regions bordering Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray, as the conflict threatens to envelop other parts of the country and humanitarian groups struggle to reach cut-off populations.

Tigray has been in the throes of a humanitarian crisis for months, with hundreds of thousands of people suffering from famine, according to the UN, while access for aid to the northern region remains hobbled by delays and bureaucratic hurdles.

The situation took a turn for the worse this week when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government suspended two aid groups active in Tigray, accusing them of "disseminating misinformation".

Ethiopia said Wednesday the Dutch section of Doctors Without Borders, known by its French acronym MSF, and the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) "have been disseminating misinformation in social media and other platforms outside of the mandate and purpose for which the organisations were permitted to operate.

" The move sparked condemnation from Washington, with the US ambassador to the UN calling the suspension "unacceptable".

"I know the work of @MSF and @NRC_Norway well, and they are internationally respected. Ethiopia must reconsider this decision," Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Twitter.

Tigray has been wracked by violence since November, when Abiy sent troops to topple the ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in response to what he said were attacks by the group on Federal army camps.

The 2019 Nobel Peace prize winner declared victory within weeks after government forces took the Tigray capital Mekele, but TPLF leaders remained on the run and fighting continued.

The war took a stunning turn in late June when pro-TPLF forces re-entered Mekele, Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire and the army mostly pulled out of Tigray.

Since then the rebels have launched new offensives into the Amhara and Afar regions which border Tigray, displacing tens of thousands of people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army United Nations Condemnation Washington Social Media Twitter Mekele Ethiopia June November Border 2019 From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

Chief Minister pays tributes to police martyrs

37 seconds ago
 Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying on Lithuania Bord ..

Belarus Says Migrant Found Dying on Lithuania Border From Iraq

38 seconds ago
 Blinken Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Military Ru ..

Blinken Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Military Rule in Myanmar - State Departme ..

40 seconds ago
 Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty ab ..

Saka given 'wall of support' after Euro penalty abuse

42 seconds ago
 New fire breaks out near Turkish power plant: AFP

New fire breaks out near Turkish power plant: AFP

45 seconds ago
 Pakistan cannot progress without active participat ..

Pakistan cannot progress without active participation of women: Ashifa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.