Uvalde School Massacre Gunmaker Will Not Attend NRA Convention Friday - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 08:55 PM

The US automatic weapons making company Daniel Defense that made one of the firearms used in the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, announced on Friday that it will not attend the regular National Rifle Association (NRA) convention

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The US automatic weapons making company Daniel Defense that made one of the firearms used in the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, announced on Friday that it will not attend the regular National Rifle Association (NRA) convention.

"Daniel Defense is not attending the NRA meeting due to the horrifying tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, where one of our products was criminally misused," Vice President of Marketing Steve Reed said in a statement. "We believe this week is not the appropriate time to be promoting our products in Texas at the NRA meeting."

An 18-year-old boy killed 19 children aged between nine and eleven in a single classroom and two teachers with two weapons including an AR15-style automatic rifle manufactured by Daniel Defense

Investigators found one of the suspect's AR15-style rifles, manufactured by Daniel Defense, in the school, US media quoted Texas Senator John Whitmire as saying after he was briefed on the killings by law enforcement officials.

The NRA is scheduled to hold its annual national convention in Houston also on Friday, its the first such gathering in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading Republican Party figures, including former President Donald Trump, are due to address it.

