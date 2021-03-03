UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov To Attend Conference On Central, South Asia In July

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Uzbek Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov to Attend Conference on Central, South Asia in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has invited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to participate in the international conference on the interconnection between Central and South Asia scheduled for July, and expressed support for Russia's efforts aimed at security promotion in the regions.

"We support Russia's involvement, active participation in ensuring security and stability in our region. We are ready to cooperate in this regard. I invited Sergey Viktorovich to take part in July in an international conference that will be devoted to the strengthening of interconnection between Central and South Asia," Kamilov said at a press conference after a meeting with Lavrov.

The minister expressed hope that Afghanistan would also participate in the conference and would enhance cooperation with the regional countries.

"And we hope that Afghanistan will be actively involved in this process. This, in our opinion, will allow us to solve two important tasks. Firstly, to strengthen economic cooperation, the involvement of Afghanistan in economic and regional ties. And second, to promote peace and stability in this region," Kamilov said.

Lavrov added that Russia would do its best to ensure that the conference will be a success.

"We have studied with great interest the details of the Uzbek initiative, the new initiative. I mean this summer's international conference - Central and South Asia, Regional Interconnection, Challenges and Opportunities. Mr. Minister kindly invited me to participate in this event. And we will definitely help to make it successful and lead to practical results," Lavrov said.

Russia and Uzbekistan, both ex-Soviet states, established diplomatic relations in 1992. The volume of bilateral trade between the countries reached $5 billion in 2019, according to the Russian Federal Customs Service. The states actively cooperate in the sphere of defense. In 2016, Russia and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on the development of defense industry cooperation. Furthermore, Moscow and Tashkent cooperate in the sphere of labor migration. According to the Uzbek Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction, 1,193 million citizens of Uzbekistan worked in Russia at the beginning of 2021.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia Lead Tashkent Uzbekistan July 2016 2019 Event Agreement Industry Best Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Early detection of COVID-19, testing close contact ..

58 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempted attack by booby trap ..

46 minutes ago

Two independent MPAs announced support for PTI can ..

31 seconds ago

Baloch Culture Day celebrated with renewed spirit

33 seconds ago

UK Legislators Slam Government for Cutting Humanit ..

34 seconds ago

Russia, Uzbekistan Cooperation on Labor Migration ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.