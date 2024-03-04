Vatican Says No 'right To Take Life' As France Stages Landmark Abortion Vote
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM
The Vatican repeated Monday its opposition to abortion as French lawmakers, in a world first, were set to anchor the right in the country's constitution
Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Vatican repeated Monday its opposition to abortion as French lawmakers, in a world first, were set to anchor the right in the country's constitution.
"The Pontifical academy for Life recalls that in the era of universal human rights, there can be no 'right' to take a human life," the Vatican institution said in a statement, echoing concerns already raised by French Catholic bishops.
It appealed to "all governments and all religious traditions to do their best so that, in this phase of history, the protection of life becomes an absolute priority".
"The particular life situations and difficult and tragic contexts of our time must be addressed on the basis of a law which seeks above all to protect the weakest and most vulnerable," it added.
A congress of both French houses of parliament in Versailles was expected to vote Monday to include the right to abortion in their country's constitution.
Abortion has been legal in France since 1975. But if lawmakers approve the new move, France will become the only country in the world to clearly protect the right to terminate a pregnancy in its basic law.
Pope Francis, head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, has previously described abortion as "murder".
cmk-ar/tw
Recent Stories
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters
More Stories From World
-
Child and two adults die in Spain high-rise fire27 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisory body starts annual session41 minutes ago
-
43 countries demand international probe into Navalny's death41 minutes ago
-
Pakistani experts praise 'Two Sessions' for propelling global economic stability41 minutes ago
-
Turkish president Erdogan holds talks with Greek premier2 hours ago
-
Yellow River diversion project supplies water to Shanxi Province2 hours ago
-
Singapore to lift retirement age to 642 hours ago
-
Thailand's employment growth up in Q42 hours ago
-
Tusk urges EU sanctions on food imports from Russia, Belarus2 hours ago
-
Israeli medics say foreign national killed in missile hit near Lebanon border4 hours ago
-
Cotton futures close lower4 hours ago
-
Srianka hosts global climate promise exchange workshop4 hours ago