Open Menu

Vatican Says No 'right To Take Life' As France Stages Landmark Abortion Vote

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote

The Vatican repeated Monday its opposition to abortion as French lawmakers, in a world first, were set to anchor the right in the country's constitution

Vatican City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Vatican repeated Monday its opposition to abortion as French lawmakers, in a world first, were set to anchor the right in the country's constitution.

"The Pontifical academy for Life recalls that in the era of universal human rights, there can be no 'right' to take a human life," the Vatican institution said in a statement, echoing concerns already raised by French Catholic bishops.

It appealed to "all governments and all religious traditions to do their best so that, in this phase of history, the protection of life becomes an absolute priority".

"The particular life situations and difficult and tragic contexts of our time must be addressed on the basis of a law which seeks above all to protect the weakest and most vulnerable," it added.

A congress of both French houses of parliament in Versailles was expected to vote Monday to include the right to abortion in their country's constitution.

Abortion has been legal in France since 1975. But if lawmakers approve the new move, France will become the only country in the world to clearly protect the right to terminate a pregnancy in its basic law.

Pope Francis, head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics, has previously described abortion as "murder".

cmk-ar/tw

Related Topics

Murder World Parliament Vote France Versailles Congress All Best Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

DPO holds crime meeting with police officers

21 minutes ago
 SAI extends registration deadline for spring semes ..

SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24

21 minutes ago
 Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after format ..

Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor

21 minutes ago
 Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP ..

Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly

29 minutes ago
 Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ..

Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy

27 minutes ago
 Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits ..

Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University

27 minutes ago
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair

27 minutes ago
 Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22

43 minutes ago

NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises

43 minutes ago
 Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal

43 minutes ago
 Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub

43 minutes ago
 FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

FBR disburses Rs 65 bln refunds to exporters

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World