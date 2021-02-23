UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Dismisses New EU Sanctions Against 19 Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 04:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Venezuela dismissed new EU sanctions imposed on 19 officials of the Bolivarian Republic.

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela categorically rejects the decision of the EU Council, through which it arbitrarily applies unilateral coercive measures against 19 officials of the Venezuelan state, including high-ranking officials and magistrates," according to a communiqué published on the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry's Telegram channel.

The Council of the European Union on Monday added 19 Venezuelan officials to an EU sanctions list over their roles in "undermining democracy and rule of law" in the country.

The move was made in accordance with conclusions reached at the January 25, 2021 Foreign Affairs Council meeting, a statement published on Monday read.

More Stories From World

