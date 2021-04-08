UrduPoint.com
Venezuela Slams US, UK For Refusing To Unfreeze Vaccine Funding

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:52 PM

Venezuela Slams US, UK for Refusing to Unfreeze Vaccine Funding

The Venezuelan foreign minister hit out at London and Washington on Thursday for refusing to release even a fraction of the cash-strapped nation's frozen assets that it needs to buy vaccines

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The Venezuelan foreign minister hit out at London and Washington on Thursday for refusing to release even a fraction of the cash-strapped nation's frozen assets that it needs to buy vaccines.

"For the purchase of vaccines, Venezuela has demanded the release of at least $300 million of the almost $6 billion blocked by criminal sanctions. Neither the United States nor the United Kingdom has released a Dollar," Jorge Arreaza tweeted.

The minister added that the South American country was advancing its vaccination campaign with the help of allies. It began immunizing frontline health workers against the coronavirus after receiving the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in February.

