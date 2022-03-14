Vietnam logs 161,262 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 161,262 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decline of 5,706 cases from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Vietnam recorded 161,262 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a decline of 5,706 cases from Sunday, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, logged in 61 localities nationwide, included 161,247 domestically transmitted and 15 imported.

Vietnamese capital Hanoi remained the epidemic hotspot with 29,833 new cases reported on Monday, followed by the central Nghe An province with 10,389 cases, and the northern Bac Ninh province with 7,471 cases.

On the same day, health authorities also documented 103,528 COVID-19 cases detected earlier in the four northern localities of Quang Ninh, Thai Binh, Vinh Phuc, and Lao Cai.

The newly recorded infections brought the total tally to 6,377,438 with 41,477 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 3,271,978 COVID-19 patients, or 51 percent of the total infections, have so far recovered.

Around 200.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the Southeast Asian country, including 183.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Monday, it has registered nearly 6.4 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in April 2021, said the health ministry.