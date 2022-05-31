Vietnam reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) Vietnam recorded 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 108 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 40 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 251 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by the northern Yen Bai province with 78 cases and the northern Vinh Phuc province with 61 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,719,379 with 43,079 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,462,298 COVID-19 patients, or 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 221.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 199.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.