UrduPoint.com

Vietnam Reports 1,010 New COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Vietnam reports 1,010 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam recorded 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 108 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) Vietnam recorded 1,010 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down by 108 from Monday, according to its Ministry of Health.

All the new infections were domestically transmitted in 40 provinces and cities.

The Vietnamese capital Hanoi was the pandemic hotspot with 251 new cases recorded on Tuesday, followed by the northern Yen Bai province with 78 cases and the northern Vinh Phuc province with 61 cases.

The infections brought the total tally to 10,719,379 with 43,079 deaths. Nationwide, as many as 9,462,298 COVID-19 patients, or 88 percent of the infections, have so far recovered.

Nearly 221.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, including over 199.3 million shots on people aged 18 and above, said the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, it has registered more than 10.7 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave of infections in April 2021, said the health ministry.

Related Topics

Yen Bai Vinh Hanoi Vietnam April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize ..

Imran Khan says Pakistan pressurized to recognize Israel

15 minutes ago
 Big tobacco's environmental impact 'devastating': ..

Big tobacco's environmental impact 'devastating': WHO

1 minute ago
 Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Conv ..

Turkey Cancels Some NATO Drills Over Montreux Convention Provisions - Cavusoglu

1 minute ago
 Moscow Engaged in Active Talks on JCPOA Revival Wi ..

Moscow Engaged in Active Talks on JCPOA Revival Without Amendments - Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Moscow Expels 1 Employee of Montenegrin Embassy in ..

Moscow Expels 1 Employee of Montenegrin Embassy in Retaliation - Foreign Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Saf ..

Pakistan Navy Organizes Annual Safety Review & Safety Seminar

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.