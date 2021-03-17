UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases, 2,567 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

Vietnam recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, including five imported and two locally transmitted, according to the country's Ministry of Health

HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, including five imported and two locally transmitted, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The new infections brought the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,567 as of 6 p.m. local time Wednesday, said the ministry.

The five imported cases are all Vietnamese citizens who recently entered the country from Russia and were quarantined upon arrival. The two local transmissions, reported in northern Hai Duong province, were contacts of previously confirmed patients, according to the ministry.

As many as 2,198 patients have been given the all-clear, up 40 from Tuesday, the ministry said, adding that over 39,600 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 906 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces.

