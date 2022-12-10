UrduPoint.com

Viktor Bout Denies US Media Reports On Alleged Dealings With Taliban

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who was released from US custody in a prisoner swap on Thursday, says he has never cooperated with the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism), contrary to what US media repeatedly claimed.

"No, there were no dealings. Moreover, the Taliban put a price on my head after the Kandahar crew made a heroic escape. How can one say that I was collaborating with the Taliban in any way? It's plainly impossible," Bout said in an interview with Russian broadcaster RT.

US media accused him of supplying the Taliban with 200 tanks, Bout said, adding that many Americans lost trust in their national media.

"They accused me of shipping 200 T-90 tanks to the Taliban. What does it take to transport 200 tanks? That's 200 trips? To Afghanistan? Excuse me, over which region (could the tanks be flown into the country) and where is the evidence?" Bout added.

Bout was serving a 25-year sentence in the US on charges of plotting to kill US citizens and materially supporting terrorism. On Thursday, Washington exchanged Bout for Brittney Griner, who was serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for illegally bringing cannabis oil into the country.

