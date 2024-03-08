Villa Draw Blank At Ajax In Europa Conference League Last 16
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Aston Villa played out a goalless draw at Ajax on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa Conference League last-16 tie.
Both sides finished with 10 men in a closely-contested match that generated little action in front of goal.
"It was a tough game. They are a very good side... It's only half-time (two-leg tie), and so we need to go there and cause a massive upset," said Ajax captain Jordan Henderson.
Ezri Konsa was first shown red for the visitors for a second bookable offence in the 82nd minute, before Ajax's Tristan Gooijer picked up a second yellow four minutes later.
Ajax and Villa struggled to create clear-cut chances and when the hosts did finally get one, Emiliano Martinez was equal to the task with a fine diving save to deny Kenneth Taylor from 14 yards.
However, the goals flowed elsewhere in Europe with the three other Europa Conference League matches producing 11 goals.
On-fire Canadian striker Jonathan David scored either side of half-time to send Lille on their way at Sturm Graz.
With just under 20 minutes remaining, Edon Zhegrova put the icing on the cake for Paulo Fonseca's side as they head back to France with a 3-0 lead to defend.
Maccabi Tel Aviv put on an impressive display in the Greek capital to beat Olympiakos 4-1.
Eran Zahavi and Ido Shahar both scored in the opening 10 minutes to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Ayoub El Kaabi halved the deficit four minutes later, but on the half-hour mark Zahavi struck again and Dor Peretz added a fourth in the second half.
A Fredrik Gulbrandsen winner two minutes into injury-time gave Molde a 2-1 first-leg lead against Club Brugge, cancelling out Maxim de Cuyper's late penalty after Halldor Stenevik had given the Norwegians the lead before the break.
Later, Fenerbahce travel to Union Saint-Gilloise while Maccabi Haifa host Fiorentina in Budapest.
Recent Stories
Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..
Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad
Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..
Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
More Stories From World
-
'Mass bleaching event' under way on Australia's Great Barrier Reef9 minutes ago
-
'Gaza children are dying from hunger’, warns UN aid coordinator10 minutes ago
-
Australia's Great Barrier Reef in grip of 'mass bleaching event'19 minutes ago
-
Haiti's main port closes as gang violence spirals7 hours ago
-
Zelensky to visit Istanbul on Friday: official7 hours ago
-
Cricket: Afghanastan v Ireland, 1st ODI scores8 hours ago
-
Four children among six dead in suburban Ottawa home8 hours ago
-
Alonso shines under Saudi lights in second practice8 hours ago
-
UN chief calls for Ramadan ceasefire in Sudan8 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Gain Theory8 hours ago
-
After two-year wait, Sweden joins NATO in shadow of Ukraine war8 hours ago
-
Hopes dim for Gaza truce before Ramadan as war enters sixth month8 hours ago