Virus, Protests And Trump's Angry Words Darken July 4 Weekend

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

The United States is marking its Independence Day in a somber mood, as a record surge in coronavirus cases, widespread anti-racism protests and an angry speech from President Donald Trump have cast a shadow over what normally are festive celebrations

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The United States is marking its Independence Day in a somber mood, as a record surge in coronavirus cases, widespread anti-racism protests and an angry speech from President Donald Trump have cast a shadow over what normally are festive celebrations.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted the closing of popular beaches -- normally packed on the July 4 weekend -- on both coasts, as California and Florida suffer alarming surges in virus cases. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a stark warning: "You should assume everyone around you is infectious." Across the country, Main Street parades have been canceled, boisterous backyard barbecues scaled down, and family reunions put off amid worries about air travel and concerns about spreading the virus.

Some events will be held virtually, as states and cities grapple with a new surge in the coronavirus, using a mix of admonitions and prohibitions.

Miami Beach, for one, has imposed a weekend curfew and made it mandatory to wear a mask in public.

The US virus death toll is fast approaching 130,000, roughly one-quarter the world's total, even as many European countries are edging back toward normality.

That has given this July 4th weekend a particularly dark cast, as the pent-up desire to celebrate enters into sharp tension with science-based calls for caution.

