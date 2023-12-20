Open Menu

Volunteers, Aid Workers Rally To Help Guinea After Fuel Depot Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Volunteers, aid workers rally to help Guinea after fuel depot fire

Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Foreign rescue and aid workers, along with the UN and volunteers, rallied Tuesday to help victims of the explosion and fire at Guinea's main oil depot on Monday that killed 18 people, injured 212 others and prompted concerns about

fuel supplies.

Volunteers collected food donations for those in need after the blast at the state oil company's main depot in the Kaloum district of the capital, Conakry, near the port.

The explosion, whose cause is still unknown, wreaked damage to buildings over a radius of more than one kilometre (0.

6 miles).

Windows were shattered in several buildings in the port area, including a modern district which is home to banks and insurance companies.

"Despite the efforts by medical teams, we lament four new deaths today, bringing the total to 18," the government said in a statement.

"Of the 212 people treated by health workers, 127 have returned to their homes and 85 people are still hospitalised, including four in intensive care," it said.

Dozens of people came forward to help in whatever way they could.

