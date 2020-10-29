Von Der Leyen Says Invited Trudeau to Global Health Summit

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was happy to invite Canadian Prime Minister to the Global Health Summit in Italy next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was happy to invite Canadian Prime Minister to the Global Health Summit in Italy next year.

"We will have next year in G20, hosted by Italy, a global health summit, and I was happy to invite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come to the global health summit.

It is a very important event because this G20 Global Health Summit, we want to look at the lessons we've learned, how to deal with this pandemic," von der Leyen told a press conference.