UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Von Der Leyen Says Invited Trudeau To Global Health Summit

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

Von Der Leyen Says Invited Trudeau to Global Health Summit

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was happy to invite Canadian Prime Minister to the Global Health Summit in Italy next year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday she was happy to invite Canadian Prime Minister to the Global Health Summit in Italy next year.

"We will have next year in G20, hosted by Italy, a global health summit, and I was happy to invite Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to come to the global health summit.

It is a very important event because this G20 Global Health Summit, we want to look at the lessons we've learned, how to deal with this pandemic," von der Leyen told a press conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Italy Justin Trudeau Event

Recent Stories

EU 'Looking Forward' for More Multilateral Engagem ..

2 minutes ago

UN Official Strongly Condemns 'Barbaric' Knife Att ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Chief Says UK's COVID-19 Economic Support Pack ..

2 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in ..

46 minutes ago

PDWP approves 35 developmental schemes costing Rs. ..

5 minutes ago

Exxon Mobil to cut 1,900 US jobs as Covid-19 hits ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.