Vyshinsky's Lawyer Domansky Says Summoned To Prosecutor General To Get New Notification

Tue 13th August 2019 | 02:20 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Andriy Domansky, the lawyer of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, said on Tuesday that he was summoned to the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to receive a new notification on the criminal case he is a suspect in.

"I'm summoned today to the Office of the Prosecutor General to receive a new notification on the case about which I have already been notified.

I don't know any details, but at 2.00 p.m. [11:00 GMT] I'll already be aware what else the Office of the Prosecutor General accuses me of," Domansky told reporters.

Domansky was notified in April of being a suspect in a criminal case on illegal privatization of nonresidential property on the territory of a conservation area in Kiev. The lawyer has suggested that the charges are connected to the fact that he is defending Vyshinsky.

More Stories From World

