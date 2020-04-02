Washington Mayor Says Asked Speaker Pelosi for State Designation Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said during a press briefing on Thursday that she has asked US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to designate the nation's capital as a US state and obtain Federal funds to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Yesterday, I spoke with Speaker Pelosi about making sure Washington is designated as a state and [considered for] the next phase of federal release funding," Bowser told reporters.

The mayor noted that the White House also stands for finding a solution on the issue of designating Washington as a US state.

"As we prepare for a medical surge, we know how important these funding will be for residents," Bowser said.

Washington is a district and unlike US states has more limited ability to obtain federal support.