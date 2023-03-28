UrduPoint.com

White House Says Can't Confirm Russia's Claims Of GLSDB Bomb Shot Down In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 11:40 PM

White House Says Can't Confirm Russia's Claims of GLSDB Bomb Shot Down in Ukraine

The United States cannot confirm Russian claims that it shot down a high-precision Ground Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB) over Ukraine for the first time since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the country, US National Security Council Special Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday

"We already announced that we were going to be providing that particular capability (GLSDB).

I can't confirm the Russian reports that they took one of these down. I saw the press report, but we were not able to confirm that," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Russian air defense systems have shot down a GLSDB and 18 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) rocket shells over the past day.

The United States announced the first supplies of Boeing-made GLSDB bombs to Ukraine in January.

