White House Staff Prepared To Wear Masks Again In Required - Spokesperson

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in Required - Spokesperson

White House staff will be ready to wear face masks again if so required amid the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) White House staff will be ready to wear face masks again if so required amid the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We will be prepared to wear masks again if required if the guidance is leading to that," Psaki said during a press conference.

Psaki said the US government will abide by guidance on masking issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Our hope is that elected officials, leaders, civic leaders, public health experts around the country also look at the CDC guidance and will be constructive partners and voices and sharing with their communities what steps they could take," she said.

The role of the Federal government is to continue to look at evolving data of the virus and to save more lives, Psaki added.

