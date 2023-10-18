New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Who said what at the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, the 13th day of the 2023 tournament:

"Obviously South Africa are probably one of the favourites the way they are playing so it is a big win for us."

-- Netherlands captain Scott Edwards after their stunning victory over South Africa.

"It is some of the best hitting I have seen in a long time, especially from a number 10. He has got the talent and it was awesome to see."

-- Edwards on tailender Aryan Dutt's nine-ball 23 not out, featuring three sixes.

"We'll have to let the emotion seep in. There is no point trying to forget what happened.

It will hurt and it should hurt. Tomorrow we'll get back on the journey, our campaign is no means over."

-- South Africa captain Temba Bavuma.

"For me, the most iconic and memorable win for Dutch cricket history."

-- Former Dutch all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate on the BBC.

"Rahmanullah can change the game anytime. You know whenever I am talking to him, I am telling him that you are a match-winner, he has a lot of impact on the games. So whenever he does well, automatically our team will perform well."

-- Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on the impact of 21-year-old opening batsman Rahmanullah Gurbaz.