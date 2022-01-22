Woman Hospitalized After Accident Involving Car of Arnold Schwarznegger - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) US actor Arnold Schwarznegger has got into a car accident in California, which left a woman in another vehicle injured, media reported.

According to the TMZ news outlet, Schwarznegger was driving a GMC Yukon SUV when it collided with a red Toyota Prius.

The actor's car started to roll, ended up on top of the Prius, also hitting a Porsche Cayenne.

The woman, who drove the Prius, was hospitalized after the accident.

The accident reportedly occurred because Schwarznegger drove through a red light. The actor was not injured.