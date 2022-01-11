Work on Project of Russian Combat Robot Marker Successfully Completed - Developer

The work on the project of Russia's robotized combat platform Marker has been successfully completed, Evgeny Dudorov, the CEO of the Android Technics association, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The work on the project of Russia's robotized combat platform Marker has been successfully completed, Evgeny Dudorov, the CEO of the Android Technics association, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have completed the work on the Marker, the final defense of this project took place at the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects. As part of it, we have worked out a number of technologies, but most importantly, the technology of autonomous group interaction of ground robotic devices," Dudorov said.

The robotized combat platform is developed jointly by the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects and the Android Technics association.