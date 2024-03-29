World Court Orders Israel Ensure Urgent Aid For War-ravaged Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) The world's top court has ordered Israel to ensure urgent humanitarian assistance reaches people in the Gaza Strip, where fighting continued Friday including around hospitals despite a binding UN ceasefire call.
In its order, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague said: "Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine, but... famine is setting in."
In January the court had ruled that Israel must facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory and prevent genocidal acts, but Israel rejected the case, brought by South Africa.
The latest binding ruling from the court, which has little means of enforcement, came as Israel's military said Friday it was continuing operations in Al-Shifa Hospital, the territory's largest, for a 12th day.
Throughout the coastal territory, dozens of people were killed overnight, the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said early Friday.
Among the dead were 12 people killed in a home in the southern city of Rafah, which has been regularly bombed ahead of a mooted Israeli ground operation against Hamas group there.
In darkness, men worked under the light of mobile phones, digging with their hands to free people trapped under concrete blocks after an air strike, AFPTV images showed.
The ICJ ordered Israel to "take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay" the supply "of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance" such as food, water and medical supplies.
Recent Stories
UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results
Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats
Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy
PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft
Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..
PM makes two more appointments in his team
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine warns power supply under threat amid deadly Russian attacks29 seconds ago
-
Leaders Madrid face Athletic in final run towards Liga title36 seconds ago
-
Impact of Baltimore port closure on global supply chains47 seconds ago
-
Clean energy expo China concluded, showing global green efforts1 minute ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC31 minutes ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Blue Yonder31 minutes ago
-
Nations fail to reach pandemic accord: talks to resume April51 minutes ago
-
Ecuador prison riot leaves three dead, six injured51 minutes ago
-
Israeli air strikes kill 42 in North Syria1 hour ago
-
Russia says UN sanctions on N.Korea have 'not helped' improve regional security1 hour ago
-
Russia faces backlash as veto ends UN's N. Korea sanctions monitoring2 hours ago
-
5.6-magnitude quake hits 126 km NNW of Kimbe, Papua New Guinea -- USGS2 hours ago