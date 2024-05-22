Open Menu

World’s Most Expensive Feather Sold In New Zealand Auction For $28,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 06:42 PM

World’s most expensive feather sold in New Zealand auction for $28,000

A single feather of the now extinct New Zealand huia bird set a world record after being sold for NZD$46,521 ($28,417) at an auction in Auckland on Wednesday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) A single feather of the now extinct New Zealand huia bird set a world record after being sold for NZD$46,521 ($28,417) at an auction in Auckland on Wednesday.

It broke the previous record which was for a feather of the same species by 450%, the Webb's Auction House said.

“We are very pleased that this rare item of natural history has achieved such huge bidder interest,” said Leah Morris, head of Decorative Arts at Webb’s Auction House, “highlighting the fragility of our ecosystem and the importance of looking after its fauna.

Potential buyers were required to provide a permit from the Culture & Heritage Ministry before being allowed to participate in the process.

The huia bird was a member of the wattle-bird family and its last credible, reported sighting was in 1907. Their feathers were very important to Maori people and were often worn as headpieces by chiefs and their families and also gifted or traded.

Related Topics

World Auckland Same Family From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover

Commissioner for increasing city’s tree cover

2 minutes ago
 CDA chairman directs increased water supply in den ..

CDA chairman directs increased water supply in densely populated areas

2 minutes ago
 Karmod launches container home project for homeles ..

Karmod launches container home project for homeless in Germany

2 minutes ago
 PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

PU organizes ‘Entrepreneurship Gala 2024’

2 minutes ago
 EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ saf ..

EPI’s robust cold chain ensuring vaccines’ safety from impacts of sizzling h ..

7 minutes ago
 Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for wor ..

Summer camps became new trend, a nightmare for working parents: report

7 minutes ago
Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Paki ..

Dr. Yousaf Zafar takes over as Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee

7 minutes ago
 PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls ..

PUC lauds int’l recognition of Palestine, calls for global support

7 minutes ago
 Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step ..

Jordan says Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution'

24 minutes ago
 Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, ..

Govt focuses on establishment of Industrial Parks, SEZs

54 minutes ago
 Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project ..

Climate Change ministry initiates GLOF-III project glacial water resources : Rom ..

24 minutes ago
 Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

Three die in separate incidents in DI Khan

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World