WTA Charleston Open Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) results on Friday from the WTA Charleston Open in Charleston, South Carolina (x denotes seed):

Quarter-finals

Jessica Pegula (USA x1) bt Victoria Azarenka (BLR x12) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7)

Daria Kasatkina (RUS x4) bt Jaqueline Cristian (ROM) 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 6-3

Maria Sakkari (GRE x3) bt Veronika Kudermetova (RUS x9) 6-2, 6-4

Danielle Collins (USA) bt Elise Mertens (BEL x11) 6-3, 6-4

