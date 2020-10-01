UrduPoint.com
Yerevan Claims That Baku Gave Control Of Air Offensive On Karabakh To Turkey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:24 AM

Yerevan Claims That Baku Gave Control of Air Offensive on Karabakh to Turkey

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan had allegedly transferred the air control of the offensive operation against Karabakh to the Turkish Air Force

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Wednesday that Azerbaijan had allegedly transferred the air control of the offensive operation against Karabakh to the Turkish Air Force.

According to Hovhannisyan, the flights of the Turkish and Azerbaijani aircraft on Wednesday "were controlled by the Turkish air command post E7-T near the Turkish cities of Erzurum and Kars."

"It is possible that the leaders of the Turkish Air Force were on board this plane," Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

