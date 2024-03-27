Youth Curfew Imposed In Australian Outback Town
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
CANBERRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) A youth curfew has been imposed in the largest town in central Australia following a series of violent and destructive incidents.
Eva Lawler, chief minister of the Northern Territory (NT), and NT Police Commissioner Michael Murphy on Wednesday announced that, effective immediately, residents of Alice Springs under the age of 18 will not be allowed out between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. local time for the next 14 days.
It comes in response to unrest in the town that culminated in a violent riot involving up to 150 people on Tuesday evening, sparking calls for a Federal government response to crime in the region.
"The scenes yesterday in Alice Springs were horrific, unacceptable and we never want to see anything like that again in the Northern Territory," Lawler said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm fed up with this level of crime and anti-social behavior. The community has had enough and so have I."
The curfew will apply to the entire central business district (CDB) of Alice Springs and an additional 58 NT Police officers will be deployed to help enforce it.
Recent Stories
US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham
Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves
Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..
Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024
IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters
Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..
Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying
29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters
Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals
More Stories From World
-
European tourists enjoy tours in Beijing under new visa-free policy5 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese air carriers asked to develop plans to make up for jet shortage5 minutes ago
-
BRI-backed economic zone in Cambodia reports 38.3 pct trade growth during January-February period5 minutes ago
-
China renews blue alert for rainstorms5 minutes ago
-
Chinese dairy giant Mengniu sees profit, revenue growth in 202315 minutes ago
-
China's Xi meets US business executives in Beijing15 minutes ago
-
AFP 0900 GMT News Advisory15 minutes ago
-
Mainland urges Taiwan to return to 1992 Consensus to resume dialogue25 minutes ago
-
Asia remains attractive destination for global investment25 minutes ago
-
Vietnam faces high risk of animal-to-human disease infection25 minutes ago
-
China congratulates Senegal's Bassirou Diomaye Faye on election win55 minutes ago
-
Medvedev, Alcaraz and Sinner through in Miami55 minutes ago