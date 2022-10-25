Zelenskyy Hopes for Supply of Air Defense Systems From European Countries

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed hope that European countries with air defense systems, including Italy, France, and Germany will supply them to his country currently n dire need for protectin against airstrikes.

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine were damaged by Russian strikes that started on October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.

"We need air defense, it is vital for us. We want our refugees to return to Ukraine, we need to revive our economy, so that children could go to school and society could live a full life again. And for this we need weapons against airstrikes and to ensure the safety of civilians," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine hopes for help from Italy, France and Germany, since they produce air defense systems.

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gave assurances about "full support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, adding that the prime minister is now "engaged in discussions in Brussels" to send Ukraine a new military package. The president added that he invited Meloni to visit Kiev and she promised to come.

Newly appointed Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that Italy's international policy continues to be inspired by European values and confirmed the country's commitment to an "unflaggingly firm stand" towards Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warned that any cargo that contained weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.