UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Hopes For Supply Of Air Defense Systems From European Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Zelenskyy Hopes for Supply of Air Defense Systems From European Countries

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday expressed hope that European countries with air defense systems, including Italy, France, and Germany will supply them to his country currently n dire need for protectin against airstrikes.

Energy facilities in Kiev and other parts of Ukraine were damaged by Russian strikes that started on October 10 in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure.

"We need air defense, it is vital for us. We want our refugees to return to Ukraine, we need to revive our economy, so that children could go to school and society could live a full life again. And for this we need weapons against airstrikes and to ensure the safety of civilians," Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Zelenskyy says Ukraine hopes for help from Italy, France and Germany, since they produce air defense systems.

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gave assurances about "full support for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said, adding that the prime minister is now "engaged in discussions in Brussels" to send Ukraine a new military package. The president added that he invited Meloni to visit Kiev and she promised to come.

Newly appointed Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that Italy's international policy continues to be inspired by European values and confirmed the country's commitment to an "unflaggingly firm stand" towards Russia.

Russia has repeatedly denounced the West for sending Ukraine billions Dollars worth of weapons, noting that it adds fuel to the fire and only prolongs the conflict. Moscow warned that any cargo that contained weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for the Russian armed forces.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France Visit Germany Brussels Kiev Italy October From Refugee Billion

Recent Stories

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

48 minutes ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

1 hour ago
 Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

5 hours ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.