UrduPoint.com

Zelenskyy Submits Bills To Parliament On Extension Of Martial Law, Mobilization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension of Martial Law, Mobilization

The Ukrainian parliament registered on Wednesday bills submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) The Ukrainian parliament registered on Wednesday bills submitted by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine.

The texts of the documents have not been made publicly available.

The Russian military operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Ukraine introduced martial law the same day for an initial 30 days and extended it twice, in late March and late April, and general mobilization for an initial 90 days.

Related Topics

Ukraine Martial Law Russia Parliament Same February March April

Recent Stories

PML-Q asks Hamza Shahbaz to leave office of Punjab ..

PML-Q asks Hamza Shahbaz to leave office of Punjab CM

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in ..

Dubai Customs handles 285,000 refund requests, in Q1 2022, with a value of AED2b

13 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parl ..

UVAS arranged ‘All Pakistan Declamation and Parliamentary Debating Championshi ..

23 minutes ago
 European Commission Head Unveils Plan to Phase Out ..

European Commission Head Unveils Plan to Phase Out Russian Energy Resources

1 minute ago
 Ushering In a New Era of Photography with The Revo ..

Ushering In a New Era of Photography with The Revolutionary Camera Capabilities ..

28 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension ..

Zelenskyy Submits Bills to Parliament on Extension of Martial Law, Mobilization

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.