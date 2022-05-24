UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe Hosts Elephant Summit To Discuss Elephant Management

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Zimbabwe hosts elephant summit to discuss elephant management

An elephant summit kicked off Monday in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park as participating countries seek to build consensus on elephant management and wildlife conservation

HWANGE, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) --:An elephant summit kicked off Monday in Zimbabwe's Hwange National Park as participating countries seek to build consensus on elephant management and wildlife conservation.

The summit, which will run till May 26, will be a platform to discuss the growing burden of growing elephant overpopulation and the impact of the existing ban on international trade in ivory.

In addition, participating countries want to come up with a common position with regard to elephant management ahead of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) 19th Conference of Parties (COP 19) in November in Panama.

Western countries and animal rights activists have been opposing the ivory trade arguing that increased poaching is threatening the survival of African elephants.

Conservationists in Zimbabwe, however, continue to argue that selling off the country's ivory stockpiles, now estimated to be worth 600 million U.S. Dollars, will help fund national conservation efforts.

Related Topics

Hwange Panama Zimbabwe Colombian Peso May November Million

Recent Stories

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

NFTP Opens Admissions for Freelancers Nationwide

21 minutes ago
 DC chairs introductory meeting

DC chairs introductory meeting

2 minutes ago
 African countries report 10,297 newly confirmed CO ..

African countries report 10,297 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as tally surpass ..

2 minutes ago
 Barcelona recruits sheep, goats to fight wildfires ..

Barcelona recruits sheep, goats to fight wildfires

9 minutes ago
 WTI crude futures settle modestly higher

WTI crude futures settle modestly higher

9 minutes ago
 Employers' delegation from Pakistan to attend ILC ..

Employers' delegation from Pakistan to attend ILC in Geneva

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.