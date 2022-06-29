RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

(@Abdulla99267510)

By Fatima Attique

The Right to Information Act (RTI) embodies prosperous democracy, signifying the promotion of human rights and dignity and ensuring transparency and accountability within the prevailing system. According to Article 19-A Right to information, “Every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.” Citizens cannot be expected to generate opinions and intimate them without exercising their right to information. They have the right to information for everything involving their life and physical liberty.

In Pakistan, bureaucratic elites often regulate information to strengthen and maintain control. However, if citizens speak up against the presiding system to seek their rights and engage more meaningfully in public life, in that case, it could be regarded as a threat to bureaucratic power and corruption. Thus, increased awareness among citizens about fighting corruption and knowing the rights given to them by the Constitution of Pakistan is needed to sharpen the power of the RTI Act further. Meaningful public participation will ensure good governance in the country. However, such participation can only be constructive if the public is well informed about how government business is transacted. Thus, public servants must keep the public informed and updated.

The right to information makes the bureaucracy answerable to the public and facilitates it in providing service in an efficient mode. Therefore, the RTI should also be seen as a step toward improving the Pakistani administration system.

RTI activists working in Punjab assert that since RTI Act was passed in 2013, it has been meticulously subverted by some political parties who hesitate in sharing information that has the power to lay bare their inefficient governance. However, the established information commissions in Punjab and KPK are working to raise awareness among their citizens about RTI Act through a social awareness campaign called ‘Rasai’ which will hopefully unlock the floodgates of citizen activism.

Nevertheless, RTI must not be regarded as anti-bureaucracy. It can serve as a bridge between the bureaucratic elites and the citizens, building and amplifying public confidence in the system. It is also an excellent tool for claiming other rights.

Transparency and accountability are the twin pillars of good governance and RTI; if implemented effectively and in all provinces in Pakistan, it can effectively inculcate and reinforce the public’s trust. This would go a long way in making Pakistan a welfare state as envisioned by the framers of our Constitution and our founders.