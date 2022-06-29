UrduPoint.com

RTI: Breaking The Bureaucratic Supremacy

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 29, 2022 | 11:25 AM

RTI: Breaking the Bureaucratic Supremacy

RTI activists working in Punjab assert that since RTI Act was passed in 2013, it has been meticulously subverted by some political parties who hesitate in sharing information that has the power to lay bare their inefficient governance

By Fatima Attique

The Right to Information Act (RTI) embodies prosperous democracy, signifying the promotion of human rights and dignity and ensuring transparency and accountability within the prevailing system. According to Article 19-A Right to information, “Every citizen shall have the right to have access to information in all matters of public importance subject to regulation and reasonable restrictions imposed by law.” Citizens cannot be expected to generate opinions and intimate them without exercising their right to information. They have the right to information for everything involving their life and physical liberty.

In Pakistan, bureaucratic elites often regulate information to strengthen and maintain control. However, if citizens speak up against the presiding system to seek their rights and engage more meaningfully in public life, in that case, it could be regarded as a threat to bureaucratic power and corruption. Thus, increased awareness among citizens about fighting corruption and knowing the rights given to them by the Constitution of Pakistan is needed to sharpen the power of the RTI Act further. Meaningful public participation will ensure good governance in the country. However, such participation can only be constructive if the public is well informed about how government business is transacted. Thus, public servants must keep the public informed and updated.

The right to information makes the bureaucracy answerable to the public and facilitates it in providing service in an efficient mode. Therefore, the RTI should also be seen as a step toward improving the Pakistani administration system.

RTI activists working in Punjab assert that since RTI Act was passed in 2013, it has been meticulously subverted by some political parties who hesitate in sharing information that has the power to lay bare their inefficient governance. However, the established information commissions in Punjab and KPK are working to raise awareness among their citizens about RTI Act through a social awareness campaign called ‘Rasai’ which will hopefully unlock the floodgates of citizen activism.

Nevertheless, RTI must not be regarded as anti-bureaucracy. It can serve as a bridge between the bureaucratic elites and the citizens, building and amplifying public confidence in the system. It is also an excellent tool for claiming other rights.

Transparency and accountability are the twin pillars of good governance and RTI; if implemented effectively and in all provinces in Pakistan, it can effectively inculcate and reinforce the public’s trust. This would go a long way in making Pakistan a welfare state as envisioned by the framers of our Constitution and our founders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Democracy All Government

Recent Stories

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liber ..

PM directs interior ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

9 minutes ago
 Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of gi ..

Farogh Naseem rejects Fawad Chaudhar's claim of giving plots to judges

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th June 2022

2 hours ago
 Woman crushed to death, another injured

Woman crushed to death, another injured

10 hours ago
 Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban ..

Pakistan urges G-7 summit to ask India to end ban on Islamabad's Twitter account ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Blog

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.