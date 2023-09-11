Open Menu

Sonia Ahmed's Vision Elevates Miss Pakistan To Global Prominence

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 11, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Sonia Ahmed's vision elevates Miss Pakistan to Global prominence

The filmmaker's extraordinary journey has made a lasting impact on the world of beauty pageantry and beyond.

By Imran Aslam

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2023) Sonia Ahmed, a multifaceted talent, stands out as a unique figure in the entertainment industry, encompassing skills in acting, modeling, singing, and more.

Sonia Ahmed's extraordinary journey has made a lasting impact on the world of beauty pageantry and beyond. She successfully elevated the Miss Pakistan pageant to international acclaim and prominence.

Over two decades, Sonia's unwavering vision and commitment have metamorphosed Miss Pakistan from a mere concept into a powerful platform that celebrates Pakistan's beauty, intellect, and rich cultural heritage.

As Miss Pakistan World celebrates its 21st anniversary, it symbolizes empowerment and serves as a global ambassador for Pakistan.

Sonia Ahmed's journey to establish Miss Pakistan began during her time in Canada, initially known as "Miss Canada Pakistan." It transcended borders, drawing participants from Europe, the USA, New Zealand, Australia, and Pakistan.

The pageant eventually evolved into "Miss Pakistan World" despite facing numerous challenges. It shifted locations, from its origins in university settings to various places in Canada and the USA before finding its permanent home in Lahore, Pakistan.

August 2020 marked a significant milestone with the inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore. Subsequent events included the crowning of Miss Trans Pakistan in May 2021 and, on January 31, 2022, the celebration of winners for Miss Pakistan World, Miss Pakistan Global, Ms. Pakistan Universe, Mrs. Pakistan World, and Mr. Pakistan. Most recently, on May 31, 2023, a local hotel in Lahore witnessed the crowning of Miss Pakistan World, Miss Pakistan Global, Mrs. Pakistan World, Miss Trans Pakistan, Ms. Pakistan Universe, and Miss Pakistan Universal.

Sonia Ahmed stressed the vital role of these events, stating, "Pakistan needs positive publicity, and we want to promote that about our country." She highlighted the importance of women from diverse backgrounds sharing their perspectives about Pakistan. Sonia believes that the world pays attention when women share their experiences, emphasizing the need to showcase Pakistan positively on a global stage.

With a rich 21-year history, the Miss Pakistan group is already preparing for its 22nd year, aiming to enhance Pakistan's international representation. Sonia Ahmed's vision continues to inspire, turning her dream into a platform for empowerment and positive global representation.

