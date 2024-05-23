Open Menu

Technology- A Catalyst For Sustainable Development: Meher

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 02:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The integration of technology across various sectors serves as a catalyst for sustainable development, economic growth, and social transformation.

Kyrgyzstan's Honorary Consul Meher Kashif Younis expressed these views while talking to reporters here on Thursday.

He added that technology for development was crucial for Pakistan striving to accelerate its progress and enhance quality of life.

In today’s rapidly evolving economic landscape, technology serves as a crucial driver of growth, fostering business transformation and creating development opportunities. Its positive impacts include productivity enhancement, market expansion and GDP growth, he explained.

Meher Kashif said that one of Pakistan’s greatest assets is young and dynamic population, constituting almost 64 per cent of the total population, asserting that one of the Primary areas where technology can make a significant impact is education.

"With a substantial portion of the population residing in rural areas with limited access to quality education, e-learning platforms and digital classrooms can bridge the gap. These technological parks can provide students with access to a wealth of resources and skilled educators, irrespective of their geographic location," he remarked.

The Kyrgyz Honorary Consul cited that in agriculture, technology can revolutionize farming practices through precision agriculture, drone surveillance, and smart irrigation systems.

These advancements can increase crop yields, optimize resource use, and mitigate the impacts of climate change. Given that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population relies on agriculture for their livelihood, these improvements can have a profound economic and social impact.

He was of the view that adopting the new technology for development was not just an option but a necessity for Pakistan. "By leveraging technological advancements, we can foster inclusive growth in all sectors especially in healthcare, improve public services, and enhance overall national development in every sphere of life".

Meher Kashif Younis said fostering a robust tech-driven entrepreneurial ecosystem could stimulate job creation and innovation. Supporting startups and tech enterprises through favorable policies, incubation centers, and access to funding can position Pakistan as a hub for technological innovation in the region.

"In order to realize these benefits, we must address several challenges, including the digital divide, inadequate infrastructure, and a lack of digital literacy," he pointed out and suggested that investments in high-speed internet, reliable power supply, and comprehensive digital literacy programmes are essential to ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all segments of society.

