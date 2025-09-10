Open Menu

Anti-Narcotics Association Arranges Medicines For Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 09:32 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Association arranged medicines for the flood victims, here on Wednesday.

The medicines were officially handed over by the President of the association Muhammad Pervez, to the Assistant Director Social Welfare Office Tariq Mahmood. General Secretary Amna Akram was also present on the occasion.

Muhammad Pervez said, "It is our collective responsibility to express solidarity with the flood victims and provide them immediate assistance."

The provision of medicines will provide timely treatment facilities to the victims, he added.

Assistant Director Social Welfare Office Tariq Mahmood while appreciating the initiative of the association said that such charitable and welfare measures will be helpful in reducing the sufferings of the victims and making the relief operation more effective.

