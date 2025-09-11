Punjab to launch HPV vaccination drive from Sep 15 to prevent cervical cancer

Punjab is all set to introduce the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, with a province-wide campaign scheduled from September 15 to 27

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Punjab is all set to introduce the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccine to prevent cervical cancer, with a province-wide campaign scheduled from September 15 to 27.

This was stated by Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) Punjab, Dr. Samra Khurram, while addressing an orientation seminar for journalists at a local hotel on Thursday.

She said preparations are in full swing to ensure that every eligible girl, especially those in marginalized communities, receives the vaccine. The nationwide HPV vaccination campaign, targeting girls aged 9 to 14, will commence simultaneously in Punjab and other provinces on September 15.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Samra underscored the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health. “The introduction of the HPV vaccine is a monumental step in our fight against vaccine-preventable diseases. This campaign is a testament to the Punjab government’s resolve to protect future generations and align with global best practices,” she said.

Highlighting the disease burden in Pakistan, Dr. Samra added: “Cervical cancer is a preventable tragedy that affects thousands of women in Pakistan every year.

Our goal is to ensure that over 8 million girls between the ages of 9 and 14 receive this life-saving vaccine. This is more than a campaign; it is a shield of protection for our daughters, sisters, and mothers against a devastating disease.”

The seminar featured presentations on vaccine safety, efficacy, and the strategy for its equitable rollout. An introductory video on HPV vaccination was screened, followed by a Q&A session where experts, including Country Ambassador International Papilloma Virus Society Dr. Noreen Zafar, Dean IPH Dr. Saira Afzal, and others, addressed common concerns, debunked myths, and emphasized the importance of awareness.

Country Director Jhpiego (an NGH) Dr. Aminah Khan expressed her gratitude for the collaboration, stating: “Jhpiego is proud to stand with the Government of Punjab on this historic initiative. Our partnership is a powerful example of how public-private cooperation can drive meaningful change. We are committed to providing our technical expertise to ensure the successful and equitable rollout of this vaccine.”

Other notable participants included, WHO representative Aniba Khalid, and UNICEF Immunization Officer Dr. Khurram Mubeen Khan.