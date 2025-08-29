Open Menu

Dental Health Camp Organized At Borstal Institute

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2025 | 09:03 PM

A dental health camp was organized for the children of Borstal Institute here on Friday

The camp was arranged by the SERC with the support of Rotary Club, under the instructions of Assistant Director SERC Project for Child Prisoners Darul Aman Sofia Rizwan.

In the camp, Dental Surgeon Dr. Rafiq Siddiqui examined the children and prescribed necessary medicines.

On this occasion, Mian Imran provided awareness about dental health to the children. Toothpaste and brushes were also distributed among the children during the camp.

Deputy Superintendent Syed Abid, Dr. Danish Shahzad and Dr. Subia also participated in the program.

