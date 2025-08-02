Open Menu

FOBC Utilizes Burn Centre To Launch Public Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM

FOBC utilizes Burn Centre to launch public awareness campaign

Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC) has utilized outside walls of the Burns Centre to launch a public awareness campaign aimed at educating visitors and the general public in burn prevention and safety

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Friends of Burns Centre (FOBC) has utilized outside walls of the Burns Centre to launch a public awareness campaign aimed at educating visitors and the general public in burn prevention and safety.

According to press release of the FOBC, wall of the Centre features a series of eye catching vinyl posters, each depicting real-life scenarios related to common burn hazards and safety tips. Designed t",o be informative and visually engaging, the posters serve as continuous reminder of how every day actions can prevent people from burn injuries.

This initiative reflects the FOBC's ongoing commitments to not only provide 100 percent free treatment to burn victims but also actively promote awareness on " Prevention from Burn Injury" as part of it's mission, statement added.

