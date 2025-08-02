Open Menu

Police Busted Four Members Gang Involved In Illegal Kidney Transplant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in illegal human organ transplants and foil operation to remove kidney of a man

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Police have arrested four members of a gang involved in illegal human organ transplants and foil operation to remove kidney of a man.

According to police spokesman, a call was received on police helpline 15 from a citizen who reported hearing screams from a nearby house. Acting swiftly, the police raided the location and found a man was tied to a stretcher.

He was immediately rescued.

Police revealed that the victim was lured with a fake job offer. When he arrived, he was given an intoxicating substance that left him semi-conscious. Medical tests had already been conducted on him to assess his fitness for kidney removal.

The gang planned to illegally remove and sell the victim’s kidney to buyers in country and abroad.

However, the police successfully arrested four suspects and equipment used in illegal organ transplants was recovered from the scene. Further investigation is underway to identify and arrest other accomplices and facilitators.

City Police Officer (CPO) Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended police team and said protecting the lives and safety of citizens is top priority and such criminal activities will be dealt with strictly.

