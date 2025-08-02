Govt Municipal Graduate College Secures Fourth Positions In District Azadi Contests
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM
Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road Faisalabad has secured four positions in District Literary Contests held as part of Independence Day Celebrations 2025
College Principal Prof Khalid Hassan said here on Saturday that students of Government Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road Faisalabad achieved remarkable success in the ongoing district-level literary and academic competitions held in connection with Independence Day 2025.
Giving some details, he said that Muhammad Tanzeel clinched first place in the English speech category while Muhammad Zain earned second position in the urdu speech competition, bringing the college’s total tally to four prestigious positions over two days.
This exceptional achievement has been widely appreciated by academic and literary circles of the city who extended heartfelt congratulations to College Principal Professor Khalid Hassan.
The winning students, their parents and teachers credited the success to Professor Khalid Hassan and said that his deep commitment to education and personal involvement in guiding and encouraging students have helped uphold and advance the institution’s academic and literary traditions.
Under Prof Khalid Hassan’s scholarly stewardship, the college would continue to promote excellence and contribute meaningfully to educational and cultural landscape of the city, they opined hope.
