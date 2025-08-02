Free medical & blood donation camp held in Mansehra to honor police martyrs

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) As part of “Police Martyrs’ Week,” a one-day free medical and blood donation camp was organized at Garhi Road Mansehra. The initiative was held in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zulfiqar Hameed, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara, Nasir Mehmood Satti. The purpose of the camp was to pay tribute to the ultimate sacrifices of police martyrs and to express solidarity with their families.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, visited the camp, where he inspected the administrative arrangements and available facilities. He also met with the attending medical staff and appreciated their valuable services. Speaking on the occasion, DPO Gandapur said that martyrs are the pride and identity of the force, and it is a moral obligation of the police to honor their sacrifices and serve their families.

The medical camp featured services by a team of experienced doctors, including specialists in general medicine, dentistry, and physiotherapy.

Alongside the DPO, SP Traffic Shahnawaz Khan, DSP Traffic Mudassir Zia, Inspector Traffic Inas Khan, local religious scholars, media representatives, business community members, paramedical staff, and representatives of the Mansehra Chemist Association also attended the event. A special prayer was offered for the forgiveness and elevated ranks of police martyrs, as well as for the continued success and safety of the Mansehra Police.

The camp provided free medical check-ups, medicines, and laboratory tests for serving and retired police officials, their families, and the families of martyrs. A large number of police personnel and their relatives availed the facilities.

In a parallel effort, a blood donation drive was also held where Mansehra police personnel voluntarily donated blood for children suffering from thalassemia. The initiative was widely appreciated by the public, civil society, and various partner organizations. It served as a powerful testament to the police department’s dedication to humanitarian service and community engagement.