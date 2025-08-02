Open Menu

Over 200 Mango Varieties Exhibited At MNS University Of Agriculture's Mango Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM

The Mango Festival 2025, organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony by Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Chairperson of the National Seed Development & Regulatory Authority, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) The Mango Festival 2025, organised by the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif (MNS) University of Agriculture, Multan, was inaugurated in a grand ceremony by Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, Chairperson of the National Seed Development & Regulatory Authority, and Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zulfiqar Ali.

The festival focused on various aspects of mango cultivation, research, production, value addition, marketing, and export. A large number of scientists, agricultural experts, mango growers, industry representatives, students, women, and families participated in the event.

In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali highlighted the significance of mango as one of Pakistan’s key horticultural products. He said the university is committed to advancing mango production through scientific research, hands-on training, and the application of modern technologies.He noted that research is being conducted on the impacts of climate change on mango cultivation, nursery management, pest control, and productivity enhancement.

He added that the Mango Small Tree System introduced by the university is gaining popularity among growers due to its ability to produce higher-quality fruit in limited space.Dr. Zulfiqar further mentioned the Smart Trap System, which enables timely identification and control of mango pests, while the Protein Bait System has proven effective against fruit flies. He also emphasized the role of online mango marketing, dried mango exports, and Unifresh-branded packaging and branding in enhancing global market access for Pakistani mangoes.Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, in his address, appreciated the university’s role in promoting the Mango Festival at the international level, which has helped Pakistani mangoes enter global markets.

He stressed that value addition, cold chain management, and smart packaging are essential to further boost mango exports.

He called for stronger collaboration between farmers, research institutions, and the agro-industry to bring Pakistan’s mango sector in line with international standards.Mainwhile Prof. Dr. Amanullah Malik also addressed the gathering and highlighted the need for coordinated efforts among young researchers, agricultural scientists, and orchardists to overcome the challenges faced by mango cultivation. He praised the university’s research initiatives and noted that enhanced field trials and market linkages can significantly improve mango quality and yield.Chief Organizer Prof. Dr. Mubashir Mehdi said the Mango Festival serves as a common platform for all stakeholders of the mango industry. “It is not just an exhibition, but an opportunity to exchange research, experience, and observation,” he added.

He thanked the university’s faculty, students, and administrative staff and reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to further strengthening efforts for mango sector development.More than 200 mango varieties were displayed during the event. The festival also featured a children’s drawing competition, a women’s session on nutrition, a mango eating contest, and a musical evening, which received an enthusiastic response from participants. A mushaira (poetry session) added cultural depth to the event, where local poets expressed the aesthetic and cultural significance of mangoes. A Qawwali night was also held, drawing huge participation from the public.

